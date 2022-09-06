Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.65 million.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.37. 11,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,412. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $229.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.