Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,000 ($24.17). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.79) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,067.14 ($24.98).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded up GBX 28.50 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,505.50 ($18.19). 979,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,840. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,455.50 ($17.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1,505.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,618.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,665.29.

Insider Transactions at Associated British Foods

About Associated British Foods

In related news, insider Wolfhart Hauser bought 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.