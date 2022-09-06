Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.15 million. Asure Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.05–$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. 875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,128. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.88. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,457.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 236,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

