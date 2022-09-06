Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. 875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,128. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Asure Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

