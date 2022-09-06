AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 603,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.9% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,977,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.