Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 7.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 43,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,434,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

