Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Raised by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 930,900 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 2.6% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $199,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.88 and its 200-day moving average is $200.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

