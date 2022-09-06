Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.52-$6.71 EPS.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.18. 1,334,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.88 and its 200 day moving average is $200.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 16.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 34.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

