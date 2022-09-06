Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of AWX opened at $3.11 on Friday. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.