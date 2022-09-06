Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up approximately 1.3% of Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kings Point Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,189,000 after acquiring an additional 183,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,257. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

