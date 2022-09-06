Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,223,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399,275 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of UBS Group worth $83,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 154.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 50,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

