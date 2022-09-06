Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 310,317 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $76,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $109.32. 189,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,239,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $199.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

