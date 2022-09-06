Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 504,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 273,703 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $59,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 388,969 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 228,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,075,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 96,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.40. The stock has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.