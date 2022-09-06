Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,683 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $50,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 45.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

LIN stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.06. 29,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,356. The company has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.71 and its 200 day moving average is $302.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

