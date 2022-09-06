Aviva PLC Sells 15,708 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aviva PLC owned about 0.16% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $139,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

