Aviva PLC Sells 35,618 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,618 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $53,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI stock traded up $9.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,697. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

