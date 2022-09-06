Aviva PLC Sells 62,266 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,266 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $111,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,029,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $549.39. 13,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.07.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

