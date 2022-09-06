Axis DeFi (AXIS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $33,166.00

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $83,892.63 and $33,166.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00134731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036353 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars.

