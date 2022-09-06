Azarias Capital Management L.P. Has $2.76 Million Stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,181 shares during the period. Regis accounts for 2.4% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Regis were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 95,786 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Regis by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,083 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 402,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Shares of NYSE RGS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. 2,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.27.



Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

