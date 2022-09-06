BaaSid Tops 1-Day Volume of $256,512.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $256,512.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00134853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022249 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,800,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

