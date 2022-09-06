Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $55.05 million and $16.39 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00022198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

