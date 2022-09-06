Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,324 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned about 0.07% of Bancolombia worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 12.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth about $2,406,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

CIB traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. 2,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7403 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

