Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.7% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. 614,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,583,356. The firm has a market cap of $265.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

