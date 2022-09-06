Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 137,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 62,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 317.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,509,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 90,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

