Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Raised by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,583,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $263.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

