Bank of America Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $140.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.71.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 3.2 %

MMM opened at $121.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $121.15 and a 52 week high of $195.61.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after buying an additional 220,070 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.