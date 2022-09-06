Bank of Hawaii Acquires 2,549 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

DVY traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.90. 28,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,154. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

