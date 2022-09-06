Bank of Hawaii Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

