Bank of Hawaii Has $1.74 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,322. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

