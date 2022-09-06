Bank of Hawaii Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,574 shares of company stock worth $14,881,587. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.44. 49,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

