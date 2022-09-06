Bank of Hawaii Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.50. 222,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,618,782. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

