Bank of Hawaii Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 171,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,032. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.11. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 624,530 shares of company stock worth $21,491,264. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

