Bank of Hawaii Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,140,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.02. The company had a trading volume of 68,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,855. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.61 and its 200-day moving average is $250.28.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

