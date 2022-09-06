Bank of Hawaii Sells 16,534 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $122,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 676,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

