Bank of Hawaii Sells 529 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.4% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE JPM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.88. 401,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $331.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

