Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.80

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 25343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Banxa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$37.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.76.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

