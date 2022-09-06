Barclays Lowers DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target to 161.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from 167.00 to 161.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DNBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.89.

DNBBY stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

