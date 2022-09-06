Barings LLC Buys 79,927 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884,492 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 50,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 318,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,622,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

