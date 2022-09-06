Barings LLC Grows Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,166,000 after acquiring an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,408,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE BG traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.40. 8,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

