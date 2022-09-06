Barings LLC Grows Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,690 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,847,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,877 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,240,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,078,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. 27,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,737. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.