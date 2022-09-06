Barings LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 309.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,278 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $47,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

AGG stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.58. 59,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,058,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

