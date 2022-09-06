Barings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,876 shares during the quarter. NIO accounts for approximately 0.8% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $26,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIO by 48.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,261,000 after purchasing an additional 513,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura decreased their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NYSE:NIO traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. 429,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,209,256. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

