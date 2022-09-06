Barings LLC Invests $11.82 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 55,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.54. 889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

