Barings LLC Purchases 63,500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Barings LLC owned 3.26% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $349,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150,003 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $196,373,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,692. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average is $231.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

