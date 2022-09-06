Barings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for about 0.5% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $17,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. 25,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

