Barings LLC Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 52.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in AON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in AON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in AON by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AON by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

NYSE AON traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.25. 4,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

