Barings LLC Sells 156,013 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156,013 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,538,000 after buying an additional 1,991,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,675,000 after buying an additional 2,319,081 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,294,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after buying an additional 39,619 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,119,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,020.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 918,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,467,000 after purchasing an additional 836,105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,021. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

