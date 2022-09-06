Barings LLC Sells 6,402 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.05. The company had a trading volume of 219,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,867. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $331.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

