Barings LLC Sells 8,218 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,923. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

