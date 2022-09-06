Base Protocol (BASE) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $475,164.90 and approximately $17,977.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00134939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036782 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022181 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.